Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker falls to $70 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Aura Multi-Use Programmable Slow Cooker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $130, and currently listed at $85 via Walmart, today’s deal is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday last year. Along with its 6-quart capacity, it features a ceramic-coated non-stick removable cooking pot, a 24-hour delay star timer, automatic keep warm function, and more. It might not offer pressure cooker settings like the Instant Pot multi-cookers, but it is quite versatile with plenty of its own cooking programs (roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment, and warm). Rated 4+ stars from over 7,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this ongoing deal on Crock-Pot’s family-sized stainless steel slow cooker. Now starting from just $24, this is 30% off the going rate and the same size as today’s lead deal. It doesn’t carry all of the aforementioned cooking programs, but it will get the job done and offer up an affordable 1-pot meal solution for much less.

Be sure to check out Target’s new Superbowl Collection before you refresh your kitchen gear. Then dive into our home goods guide for even more notable cooking and households essential offers including this Primula Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker at just $10, this morning’s RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit deal, and Amazon’s pet sale from $7 Prime shipped.

Multi Use Programmable Slow Cooker, 6 Qt; Capacity oval design, ceramic coated non stick aluminum removable cooking pot

The Aura does not have a pressure cooker function

10 Smart Programs – roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice, yogurt, ferment and warm

Customize the cooking time and temperature to achieve your preferred cooking results

24 hour ‘Delay Start’ allows you to postpone the cooking start time to have dinner ready when you are

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!