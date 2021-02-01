Score a 10-function steel multi-cooker without the Instant Pot tax for just $30 (50% off)

Best Buy is offering the 6-quart Insignia Multi-Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and one of the lowest-priced cookers of its kind. You might not see Instant Pot branding here, but this thing takes care of much of the same tasks for a fraction of the price. Alongside 10 one-touch preset cooking settings for various meals (rice, multi-grain, soup, meat/stew, poultry, fish, steam veggies, beans/chili, quinoa, and much more), it also sports a nice stainless steel construction and a handy keep warm setting. Other features include the 24-hour timer, dishwasher-safe cooking pot, and some helpful accessories like the included measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable multi-cooker for less, brand name or otherwise. If you’re in the market for an alternative cooking method like this and don’t want to pay the Instant Pot tax, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look. This is even less than this simple Crock-Pot slow cooker at $35 on Amazon with only one cooking option that also appears on today’s lead deal.

Instant Pot’s 10-qt. Vortex Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven, the Anova Sous Vide Nano, and Amazon 1-day cast iron sale from $14.50 headline today’s kitchenware deals. But you’ll find loads more offers on items for around the house, including everything from tool kits and medications to gigantic indoor gardens, over in our home goods guide right now.

More on the Insignia Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times.

