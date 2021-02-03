FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitness supplements up to 30% off at Amazon: Pre-workout, BCAA, protein, more from $26

-
AmazonSports-FitnessOld School Labs
30% off $26+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, COSIDLA (95% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Old School Labs Fitness Supplements. One standout is the VINTAGE BLAST 2-Stage Pre-Workout Supplement for $27.95 shipped in various flavors. Regularly $40, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Designed to give you an extra blast of energy before “weight training, cardio and home workouts,” it contains no banned substances and is keto-friendly. This made in the USA formula also features flavors that are “100% vegetarian with no animal-sourced ingredients” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,500 customers at Amazon where it is a number one best-seller. More details below. 

You might want to take a look at the BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle if you’re looking for a new workout drinking vessel. It sells for under $8 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries brilliant reviews from nearly 45,000 happy customers. Just make sure you check out this ongoing deal on Nalgene’s popular water bottle at under $6 Prime shipped as well. 

Then browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Old School Labs sale for additional fitness supplements from $26 shipped. Then dive into some of the high-tech fitness companion offers we have available including Apple Watch Series 6, this Amazon AirPods offer, and everything else in our fitness tracker guide

More on the VINTAGE BLAST 2-Stage Pre-Workout:

  • Pre Workout in Two Stages: The world’s first two-stage natural pre workout energy drink for men and women; specifically formulated to deliver sustained energy, strength, endurance & pumps; steady delivery of ingredients including L-Citrulline, Beta Alanine and L-Arginine to power you through workouts of all types and all fitness levels, including weight training, cardio and home workouts.
  • Tested and Trusted: Third-party tested and keto friendly pre workout supplement with exclusively premium ingredients. No banned substances; can be used for bodybuilding or any athletic event.

Old School Labs

