Might as well refresh your water bottle: Highly-rated Nalgene now $6 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the 1-quart Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle for $5.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $12, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and within cents of the Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a new workout water bottle, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this. With a 4+ star rating from over 38,000 Amazon customers here, it is certainly worth consideration. Made of “virtually indestructible BPA-free Tritan,” it features a leak-proof lid, a wide mouth opening for easy cleaning and for adding ice, as well as a BPA, BPS, and phthalate-free design. More details below.

At under $6, this is one of the most affordable options out there, and easily among the least expensive bottles with reviews this notable. This other Nalgene water bottle is the same price and about half the size and the only other options we can find include this sports Gatordade bottle with the squeeze top or smaller options designed for kids at about $1 less. All things considered, at $6 you might as well pick this one up.

While we are taking about your 2021 fitness regimen, be sure to check out these offers on the plant-based Orgain protein powders and MyProtein’s Impact Protein Blend. Then dive in to some of the discounts floating around on workout wearables including Fitbit models from $130, the Nike+ Apple Watch Series 6, and even more in our fitness tracker guide.

More on the Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth Water Bottle:

The original. The trailblazer. The Sir Edmund of water bottles. Nalgene’s BESTSELLING water bottle for more than 30 years.

For Your Everyday Adventures! Take your Nalgene bottle to the gym, office, camping, exploring and everywhere in between.

This Nalgene water bottle is completely leak proof, made of virtually indestructible BPA-free Tritan, easy to clean and dishwasher safe on the top rack.

Suitable for both warm and cold beverages (-40 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit); wide mouth makes cleaning and adding ice cubes easy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

