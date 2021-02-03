FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iPhone 11/Pro/Max all discounted from $530, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting various iPhone 11/Pro models in certified refurbished condition starting at $529.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at $649.99 for the 64GB model. Down from $999, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. You can also step up to 256GB and 512GB capacities, down from $1,149 and $1,349, respectively.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPhone lineup delivers Liquid Retina HD displays alongside dual or three camera systems which will capture some of the best smartphone photos out there. That’s on top of Face ID, wireless charging support, and more. A 90-day warranty completes the package and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s iPhone 11 sale at Woot for additional markdowns on Apple’s previous-generation handset lineup. You’ll find the entry-level iPhone 11 priced at $529.99, with various storage capacities also available. That’s also on top of the iPhone 11 Pro Max at from $709.99, as well. Both of which come backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing some deals on Apple Watch Series 6 styles which takes as much as $69 off the going rate. You’ll find a variety of other price cuts in our Apple guide today, headlined by Apple AirPods at $120, marking the best price in over a month.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

A transformative triple‑camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity. An unprecedented leap in battery life. And a mind‑blowing chip that doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Welcome to the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

