Save on Twelve South gear: BookArc $40, StayGo Hub $60, more from $35

Amazonmac accessoriesTwelve South
Save 33% From $35

Update: Amazon has dropped the price of Twelve South’s BookArc MacBook Stand to $40.66, saving you an extra $9 from the discount we originally tracked. You’ll also find a refreshed batch of Twelve South sales below the fold.

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand for $49.66 shipped. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer saves you 17%, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen in several months. Twelve South BookArc complements your work from home MacBook setup with an aluminum build and matching silver colorway. On top of just tidying up your setup with a vertical design that frees up more space on your desk, there’s also integrated cable management here as well as rubber padding to protect your Mac. Over 995 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $35.

Other notable Twelve South deals:

For more ways to expand your workstation, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide today for additional markdowns on work from home gear and more. You can still upgrade to Logitech’s MX Master 2S at $50, as well as this height-adjustable MacBook stand that’s on sale for $30.

Twelve South BookArc features:

BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office.

