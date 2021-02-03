MLB The Show 21 Xbox and PlayStation release dates have now been made official alongside the special editions and more. While we already knew the premier baseball simulator would be making its way to “additional consoles,” Sony has now made the release date official with both the PlayStation and Xbox One versions set for release later this spring. Head below for today’s new trailer and more details on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X upgrades.

MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show 21 Xbox and PlayStation versions are set for release in April, Sony confirmed this morning. Alongside the announcement of the new cover athlete (Fernando Tatis Jr. on the standard version and legend Jackie Robinson on the Collector’s Edition), we are also getting details on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X upgrades, cross-platform play, and the various version of the game.

Not only is the first time the world’s best baseball simulator will appear on Microsoft’s home gaming consoles, but Sony has also announced cross-platform online multiplayer, allowing PlayStation and Xbox gamers to play against/with each other. That’s on top of cross-saves and support for full cross-platform progression as well.

Much like NBA 2K21, the price of the game is different from current- and last-generation consoles. On PS4 and Xbox One, you can expect the usual $60 price tag for the standard edition. But PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version will cost $70. Also similar to the way 2K is treating its 2021 edition basketball simulation, the standard edition MLB The Show 21 Xbox and PlayStation versions can not be upgraded to current-generation consoles for free.

The Collector’s Editions, however, include both the previous and current-generation versions of the game. Speaking of which, there are three: the Jackie Robinson Edition for $85, the Digital Deluxe at $100, and the Jackie Robinson Deluxe copy for $100. Along with both versions of the game, these collector’s boxes will also release four days earlier than the standard counterpart.

MLB The Show 21 Xbox and PlayStation versions are set for release on April 20, 2021, while the collector’s editions will hit on April 16.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, the up-charge on current-generation hardware is a tough pill to swallow, much like it was with NBA 2K21. But I guess when you’re the only game in town — MLB The Show hasn’t had any direct competition for a while now — things like this are bound to happen. On the positive side of things, the player base here just got potentially much larger, and Microsoft’s gaming platform finally has a top-tier baseball simulator in its library.

Pre-orders for MLB The Show 21 Xbox and PlayStation versions are now live at Best Buy and GameStop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!