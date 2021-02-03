Motorola Valentine’s sale takes up to $500 off Android smartphones from $150

Motorola has just launched a Valentine’s Day sale that’s taking up to $500 off a selection of its Android smartphones. Headlining here is the razr 5G for $1,199 shipped. Also available at Amazon. Down from its $1,399 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut, matches our previous holiday mention, and is one of the best we’ve seen in two months. Motorola’s second-generation razr smartphone delivers a nostalgic flip phone design with a folding 6.2-inch OLED display. On top of 5G connectivity, there’s a single 48MP camera as well as 256GB of storage. A Snapdragon 765G is at the center of the experience with all-day battery life to complete the package. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Introducing the new motorola razr, where iconic, flippable design meets the latest 5G speed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in an unmistakably modern look. When closed, the convenient Quick View display keeps you connected. Take beautiful photos with the 48 MP with OIS and Quad Pixel technology doubles as an advanced selfie camera. Flip open and continue your experience on a 6.2” pOLED full touchscreen. Pocketable meets powerful with an all-day battery and Turbo Power charging.