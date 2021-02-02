FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Unbroken Soul, Cultist Simulator, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. While much of yesterday’s best offers are still live down below, we are now ready to the add to the list with this afternoon’s best offers from Google Play and beyond. Highlights of today’s collection include Unbroken Soul, Twilight Pro Unlock, Baby Sleep PRO, Siege of Dragonspear, Cultist Simulator, and more. Everything else is waiting for you down below. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy A51 from $350, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio and a series of its other wireless charging gear from $23. However, we are also now tracking some notable Samsung Chromebook deals starting from $180 as well. Today’s Android TV deals have Sony models at up to $700 off, but be sure to check out the latest Amazon Anker sale from $11 and this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for more charging and audio deals as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Mega Man games from $6, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Unbroken Soul:

Unbroken Soul is a retro-style action platformer game. Run, jump and slash your way through the huge world of Alaron! The evil necromancer Elaniof has terrific plans for humanity… Tyrion, the king of Alaron is their last hope! Defeat countless enemies, region guardians and finish Elaniof in an epic adventure to save humanity from their terrible fate.

