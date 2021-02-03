Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller drops to new low at Amazon of just $67

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller Grip for Android Smartphones at $67.09 shipped. Normally $80, today’s deal saves $13 and beats our last mention by $3, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re someone who loves mobile gaming, this controller is an absolute must for your setup. It delivers clickable analog thumbsticks for “great accuracy and tactile feedback.” This can really help your aim go to new heights on mobile, given that the only other major input method available is touch. Plus, there’s a D-pad for extra inputs. It uses USB-C to connect to your Android smartphone and is compatible with Microsoft’s xCloud, Google Stadia, and many other platforms. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Something else to consider adding to your mobile gaming arsenal is this AmazonBasics stand. It can hold your phone, Nintendo Switch, and more with ease. Plus, it folds flat to be stored easily when not being used. It’s available for $13 right now at Amazon and allows you to easily hold your smartphone or Switch at a great angle for gaming when using an external controller.

More about the Razer Kishi Controller Grip:

Clickable Analog Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs.

Fits Most Android Devices for Seamless Compatibility: The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

Latency-Free Game Play for Smooth Control: Unlike wireless Bluetooth controllers which produce lag, this controller has zero latency because it connects directly to your device’s charging port—which means instant button response.

