Best Android app deals of the day: DRAGON QUEST, QR Barcode Scanner PRO, more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for your mid-week Android game and app deals. This is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on games and apps for your Android devices courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Today we have classic role playing games, mystery horror experiences, productivity suites, and more including DRAGON QUEST, QR Barcode Scanner PRO, and Vestigium, among others. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by today’s new Motorola Valentine’s Day sale with up to $500 off Android smartphones from $150. Just be sure to check out our ongoing offers on Samsung’s Galaxy A51 and its Wireless Charger Trio while you’re at it. Moving over to the wearable side of things, Fossil’s Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch hit the Amazon all-time low today alongside other models at up to $116 off and Skagen’s Connected Falster 3. For all of your audio and charging needs, dive into our Smartphone Accessories roundup and today’s Aukey sale

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Ghost of Tsushima $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on DRAGON QUEST:

The game that started the legend of DRAGON QUEST is here at last for mobile devices!
Discover the RPG that won the hearts of two generations! Enter a fantasy world of sword, magic, and monsters in one standalone package! Download it once, and there’s nothing else to buy, and nothing else to download! ※In-game text is available in English only.

