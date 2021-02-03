Save $110 on Roborock’s S4 Max robo vac with laser navigation at $320 shipped

Roborock via Amazon is now offering its S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation for $319.79 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code ROBOS4MAX at checkout. Regularly $430, today’s offer is $110 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This model makes use of a number of advanced laser navigation features, including invisible wall boundaries, multi-level mapping, and no-go zones, for a completely customized cleaning experience. It has 2000Pa suction power, automatically returns to the included charging dock, and offers smartphone control for scheduling and other personalization options. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Update 2/3 @ 10:16 AM: Today only, Woot is offering the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 for $159.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $240 list price and $190 sale at Amazon right now, today’s deal is the available. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If the advanced navigation and customization features aren’t overly important to you, take a look at the far more affordable Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30 at $160 shipped. This one carries even better ratings from over 4,600 Amazon customers and will certainly get the job done. Just keep in mind that it’s also not quite as powerful, might not be able to deal with pet hair as well, and requires the use of physical boundary strips for creating no-go zones and the like.

But if you’re looking for something that can also mop your space after it’s finished vacuuming, we are still tracking a $150 price drop on Roborock’s S6 MaxV. Dive into our home goods guide for even more discounts and be sure to check out our coverage of the iRobot Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal as well as Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vac.

More on the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum:

Laser Navigation, Multi-Level Mapping, Invisible Wall and No-Go Zones: Precision laser navigation provides fine control of where the robot goes across up to 4-levels

2000Pa Suction: Powerful enough to easily lift dust from floors and drag it from carpets.

App Control: See where S4 Max has been, a map of your home, control schedules and suction power, and more from your phone.

S4 Improved: Now with better carpet cleaning performance, better climbing ability and bigger dust bin

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!