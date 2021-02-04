FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest cellular 11-inch iPad Pro 512GB falls to best price in months at $62 off

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB for $1,186.55 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $1,249 going rate, you’re saving over $62 here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date at Amazon and the lowest in over two months. Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers a familiar 11-inch edge-to-edge display with Face ID alongside USB-C connectivity and 10-hour battery life. Around back, there’s a pair of 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as other recent additions like Wi-Fi 6 support. Plus, throw in cellular connectivity and you’ll be able to work from anywhere. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

Leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Don’t forget that we’re also tracking a selection of Brydge aluminum iPad keyboards on sale right now, which will elevate your setup with an improved typing experience and includes one made for the featured iPad. Then just go check out the offers in our Apple guide, including this morning’s rare Apple TV 4K discounts from $150.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

Philips Hue Go

