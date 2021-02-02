FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple kicks off drama and comedy movie sale from $8, more starting at $1

Apple is kicking off the week today with a fresh collection of movie deals headlined by a new dramady film sale at $8. Alongside that selection of popular drama-comedies, you’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks from this week’s promotion.

Apple starts the week with dramady sale

You’ll find a number of films on sale today for $7.99 from the usual $15 to $20 price tags. These are some of the best prices we’ve seen to date on these titles, with today’s sale making it a great time to expand your digital library with some fresh content. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the dramady deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of 2067. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi title.

