DJI Mavic Air 2 comes bundled with $1,017 worth of gear for $799

B&H is currently offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Quadcopter bundled with several accessories for $799 shipped. With an included Manfrotto backpack, SanDisk 128GB microSD card, landing pad, and cleaning kit, this package usually fetches $1,017 altogether, with today’s offer saving you $218. This also marks one of the best values to date on the drone. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra accessories, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ.

For those looking to upgrade their photography kit on the ground, you can currently bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with the brand’s Adventure Kit for $399, which matches the all-time low and shaves $100 off the going rate. That’s alongside the GoPro HERO MAX at $49 off, as well.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

