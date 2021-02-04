Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399 (Save $100), more

Amazon is currently bundling the GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit bundle for $399 shipped. Normally picking up everything in this package would run you $499, with the action camera usually fetching $449 and the accessory adding another $50 in value. This is matching the all-time low at Amazon, which we’ve only tracked once before. GoPro HERO9 Black is the brand’s latest action camera, sporting 5K recording capabilities which are backed by HyperSmooth 3.0 technology and a front-facing screen perfect for vlogging. Throw in the included bundle, and you’re getting a harness, floating grip, and other accessories to upgrade your recording. Over 735 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for additional details.

Also on sale at Amazon, you’ll find the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera for $449.99 shipped. Normally selling for $499, today’s offer is good for a $49 discount, matches the second-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. GoPro MAX delivers the ability to capture 360-degree content with 16.6MP photos and 1440p60 videos. Plus there’s a built-in touchscreen, Max HyperSmooth stabilization, and six built-in microphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 505 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

In either case, using some of your savings to pick up the Jaws Flex Clamp Mount at $39 will make a great addition to whichever GoPro you choose. Whether it’s for using the HERO9 as a webcam or just getting the perfect position while out filming with either action camera, this mount is an easy recommendation.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!