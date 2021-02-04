elago’s Mini Car Case protects your AirPods with a unique design at $12.50

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Mini Car AirPods Case for $12.49 once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free or Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, comes within $0.50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Compatible with both first and second-generation AirPods, elago’s latest debut brings the stylings of the popular Mini car to your earbuds. The soft silicone will protect the charging case from scratches and dents, and the headlights even glow in the dark for some added fun. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the Mini Car stylings can add similar protection into the mix with elago’s Duo Silicone AirPods Case for $6 at Amazon. Available in a variety of two-tone colors, you’ll find a soft silicone exterior to fend off scratches and the like similarly to the lead deal, but without the more unique design. Not to mention, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers here, as well.

Earlier today saw Anker’s latest Amazon sale go live, which is packed with some additional accessories and essentials for your devices from $11. But then be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts, with offers on chargers, cables, and more.

elago Mini Car AirPods Case features:

elago brings a fun, new design for your AirPods 1 and 2. Don’t leave on your trip without being properly prepared with elago’s new Mini Car Case! Have access to all the functions and features of your AirPods with the case on! Experience no issues with wireless charging or plugging in the lightning cable through the back license plate.

