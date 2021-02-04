H&M has collaborated with the denim brand “Lee” for a fun collection to end the season. The collection features pieces for both men and women, and it’s made of 100% recycled cotton jeans, and the water, CO2, and energy details of the collection will be available on the brand website. This sustainable collection features an array of jeans, t-shirts, and accessories that will make a fashion statement. The prices in this line are also very budget-friendly, with rates starting at $13. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Lee x H&M Collaboration, and be sure to check out our guide to the adidas Ultraboost 19 new shoes that just launched.

H&M states, “We carefully thought through every detail in the process of making this collection. Our goal is to be more transparent: to show you what we’ve done, how we’ve done it, and why it matters. That’s why we’ve included the Life Cycle Assessment data with each denim garment so that you can easily see the environmental impact of the pieces you like.”

Lee x H&M Styles for Men

Dad jeans are a huge trend right now for men, and the Lee x H&M Relaxed Fit Jeans are a must-have from this collection. These jeans are made of a thick material, which is great for withstanding cold weather, and infused with a touch of stretch for added comfort. They’re priced at $50 and come in a dark blue or white denim wash.

If you’re looking for a casual and stylish t-shirt, the Long-Sleeve Cotton Logo style from this line is a great option. It’s priced at just $25 and has an on-trend boxy fit. It has logos on both the front as well as the back and will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike.

Women’s H&M x Lee Collection

Every woman needs a denim jacket in their wardrobe, and the Lee x H&M Lyocell-blend Denim Jacket is a standout. I love the vintage style that this jacket has and the oversized fit. This would look so cute over t-shirts, dresses, sweaters, and much more. It also comes in two wash color options and is priced at $50. Plus, I really like that all of the buttons on this jacket feature the H&M x Lee logos as well.

Lavender is always such a hot color in the springtime, and the Rib-Knit Beanie from this collection is adorable. There is a large logo on the front, and the rib knit is infused with stretch to promote comfort. This is a great way to keep warm, while also looking stylish. Best of all, it’s priced at just $13 and also comes in a white coloring, too.

