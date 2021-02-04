FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lee x H&M Collaboration debut a new denim collection, prices start at just $13

-
News
From $13

H&M has collaborated with the denim brand “Lee” for a fun collection to end the season. The collection features pieces for both men and women, and it’s made of 100% recycled cotton jeans, and the water, CO2, and energy details of the collection will be available on the brand website. This sustainable collection features an array of jeans, t-shirts, and accessories that will make a fashion statement. The prices in this line are also very budget-friendly, with rates starting at $13. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Lee x H&M Collaboration, and be sure to check out our guide to the adidas Ultraboost 19 new shoes that just launched.

H&M states, “We carefully thought through every detail in the process of making this collection. Our goal is to be more transparent: to show you what we’ve done, how we’ve done it, and why it matters. That’s why we’ve included the Life Cycle Assessment data with each denim garment so that you can easily see the environmental impact of the pieces you like.”

Lee x H&M Styles for Men

Dad jeans are a huge trend right now for men, and the Lee x H&M Relaxed Fit Jeans are a must-have from this collection. These jeans are made of a thick material, which is great for withstanding cold weather, and infused with a touch of stretch for added comfort. They’re priced at $50 and come in a dark blue or white denim wash.

If you’re looking for a casual and stylish t-shirt, the Long-Sleeve Cotton Logo style from this line is a great option. It’s priced at just $25 and has an on-trend boxy fit. It has logos on both the front as well as the back and will pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike.

Women’s H&M x Lee Collection

Every woman needs a denim jacket in their wardrobe, and the Lee x H&M Lyocell-blend Denim Jacket is a standout. I love the vintage style that this jacket has and the oversized fit. This would look so cute over t-shirts, dresses, sweaters, and much more. It also comes in two wash color options and is priced at $50. Plus, I really like that all of the buttons on this jacket feature the H&M x Lee logos as well.

Lavender is always such a hot color in the springtime, and the Rib-Knit Beanie from this collection is adorable. There is a large logo on the front, and the rib knit is infused with stretch to promote comfort. This is a great way to keep warm, while also looking stylish. Best of all, it’s priced at just $13 and also comes in a white coloring, too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399...
Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable batte...
CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready ...
Best-selling FLYBIRD adjustable weight bench now down a...
Upgrade your audio game with the HiFiMan HE-560 V4 plan...
Save up to $87 on NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems sta...
Pocket an 80-inch screen with Optoma’s 14-ounce M...
Nintendo now offering up to 50% off all Mega Man Switch...
Show More Comments

Related

CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, more

Read more Learn More

Serena Williams partners with Away on new luggage, here are our favorites

Learn More

Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars winter 2021 lineup: Downsized builds still deliver

Read more Learn More

Casio debuts latest Pokémon collaboration with new retro Pikachu G-SHOCK Watch

Read more Learn More
30% off

Disney’s buy one get one for $5 plushy sale: Mickey, Toy Story, more

BOGO $5 Learn More
$100 off

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with its Adventure Kit at $399 (Save $100), more

From $399 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker’s solar-powered portable battery hits $30, more

Learn More
Reg. $119

CRAFTSMAN’s Brushless Impact Driver Kit is ready for tight work spaces: $89 (Reg. $119)

$89 Learn More