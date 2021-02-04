You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Today, we are taking a look at the wood iPhone 12 case from Oakywood. Known as the Oakywood Wooden iPhone 12 Bumper Case, it combines a real, hand-polished wood layer across a solid polycarbonate frame to offer a touch of natural protection and style to all of Apple’s latest handset models. As wood iPhone 12 cases go, it also falls into the more affordable category compared to brands like Pad & Quill and others. Head below for a closer look at the Oakywood Wooden iPhone 12 Bumper Case in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Oakywood Wood iPhone 12 Bumper Case

Oakywood is the maker of several wood and cork gear, from phone cases and charging docks to wooden maps, planters, and much more. Today, we are taking a hands-on look at its latest generation Wooden Bumper Case for iPhone 12 to see how it stacks up against the competition and how well it handles daily use.

Available in both Cherry and Walnut wood finishes (we are specifically looking at the Walnut model today, although the specs are essentially the same otherwise). Oakywood says you’re looking at real, hand-polished wood with a pristine smoothness, and everything checks out on this end. While the grain in the wood is quite visible and certainly gives off that natural appeal to the eye, it’s almost so polished down you can’t even tell it’s a piece of wood laid across the back of your iPhone 12. That might very well be a positive for some folks, and I do appreciate the care and attention here, but I would have preferred something with a more organic feel in my hand. Although I suspect most folks will prefer the ultra-smooth treatment overall.

The wood element here is laid onto what Oakywood calls a polycarbonate base and TPU shell that “provides excellent shock protection.” While I for one prefer something more like the near edge-to-edge treatment found on the brand’s Classic Wooden cases, the extra bits of black polycarbonate surrounding the edges, sides, and camera array on the Bumper case add that extra bit of protection some users will really appreciate. It also, aesthetically speaking, makes the phone look a little bit more minimal overall, as the black sides allow it to sink right into the tabletop and almost provide a dual look to the whole thing — it appears like an all-black, thin protective case when laid face up, but the wood really shines when it’s in your hand laying face down.

This outer shell provides the expected lip that slightly lifts the display off the tabletop while providing a bit of a riser on the backside to protect the camera array. While the back panel pops off the phone slightly more than your average minimalist option due to the extra piece of wood, the protective lips provided here are about as functional as they are minimal, landing right in the sweet spot for me personally.

One thing to point out here is the lack of official MagSafe support. This wood iPhone 12 case from Oakywood does indeed support Qi wireless charging technology, but you’ll have to upgrade to its latest MagSafe edition for $10 more to use Apple’s latest magnetic accessories and the like.

In the end, Oakywood’s Wooden iPhone 12 Bumper Case is certainly worth consideration for anyone looking to add a touch of natural cherry and walnut wood to their EDC, and the price is quite competitive at $35. Not to mention the current 20% off Valentine’s Day deals the brand is offering right now (Use code VALENTINES20).

