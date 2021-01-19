Oakywood is introducing its new wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases today. We have seen our fair share of MagSafe iPhone 12 gear recently with the latest from Anker, Pad & Quill’s new leather options, and this morning’s elago iPhone and Apple Watch accessory launch, but for now we are turning our attention to the walnut and cherry wood options from Oakywood. Compatible with the full suite of Apple’s magnet-laden accessories, the new wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases from Oakywood are now available for purchase. Head below for a closer look.

Wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases from Oakywood

The new wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases are made in the Oakywood workshop with a “durable and shock-proof” construction. A thin layer of real walnut or cherry wood “with a unique color and grain” gets attached to the polycarbonate shell for snug-fitting, protection, and a classy look. According to the company, you’re looking at “polished, sustainably sourced natural” wood here.

But the aspect that really separates the new line from the existing wooden Oakywood lineup is the MagSafe features. The new MagSafe cases feature built-in magnets that are compatible with Apple’s newly revamped magnetic system. According to Oakywood, these cases “easily attach” to all compatible MagSafe accessories including chargers, wallets, and car mounts.

Wooden MagSafe case made of high-quality walnut wood, with built-in magnets compatible with MagSafe technology. Durable solid wood perfectly protects your phone against damage, and the built-in magnets allow for quick and convenient wireless charging.

Now available for purchase

Both the walnut and cherry wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases are now available for purchase direct from Oakywood for $45 – a $10 up-charge from the non-MagSafe version. Both the new MagSafe and standard models are available for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and the mini.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I for one, might have preferred to see the wood material surround the iPhone 12 entirely, as opposed to have the dark polycarbonate shell popping out around the edges and camera array, this likely makes for an even better-fitting and protective solution. After going hands-on with a number of the new iPhone 12 cases out there, including Bellroy’s vibrant hybrid leather model and Incipio’s Organicore 100% compostable protection, we can’t wait to get the new Oakywood sheaths to the office. Sometimes these wooden cases have such a focus on keeping the cover thin the actual grain loses its appeal and texture. While only time will tell with the new wooden Oakywood MagSafe iPhone cases, if other models are any indication, the new designs will likely meet expectations.

