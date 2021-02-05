Score a sleek matte black air fryer today for just $18 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $17.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $22 or 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking to bring a simple air fryer home without spending a fortune, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this with solid ratings. Alongside the 2-quart capacity, this model sports a 1200-watt heating system to offer that golden crispy texture without all of the unhealthy oil. Features include an adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees) and auto shut-off for safety, as well as dishwater-safe, non-stick cooking trays. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $18, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable model with solid ratings. There are plenty of air frying cookbooks that go for nearly this much at Amazon, for comparison. If you’re in the market for an air fryer right now, today’s offer is certainly worth consideration. Just make sure you have a nice pair of silicone tongs to safely remove food from the crisping basket without scratching the internals and the like.

Swing by our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals. This morning’s Gold Box has some notable cookware deals starting from just $32 and with up to 49% in savings. Just be sure to check out this ongoing offer on the Anova Sous Vide Nano as well.

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1200 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. 1.7 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and pastries. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F and 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!