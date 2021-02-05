Home Depot takes up to 40% off Nest, Honeywell, and other smart thermostats

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off smart thermostats from Google, Honeywell, and other brands, alongside additional home upgrades. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining is the Google Nest Thermostat E bundled with a temperature sensor for $144. Down from its $190 value, today’s offer is one of the best discounts to date, comes within $5 of the price we last saw on the thermostat alone, and is the lowest in months.

While Google’s new Nest Thermostat enters at a slightly more affordable price point, the E model delivers more intelligent features and a high-end design. Alongside a frosted glass display and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy various scheduling features that help cut down on energy usage while also keeping your home the ideal temperature. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another highlight from today’s sale is the Honeywell Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $74. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount and matches our previous mention. With out of the box support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, Honeywell’s thermostat is as versatile as they come. Its touchscreen display lets you adjust settings right from the thermostat without getting your phone or voice assistant involved, and there’s also 7-day scheduling features to further tailor everything to your liking. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

