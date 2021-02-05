FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 40% off Nest, Honeywell, and other smart thermostats

-
Smart HomeGoogleHome Depot
Shop now 40% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off smart thermostats from Google, Honeywell, and other brands, alongside additional home upgrades. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining is the Google Nest Thermostat E bundled with a temperature sensor for $144. Down from its $190 value, today’s offer is one of the best discounts to date, comes within $5 of the price we last saw on the thermostat alone, and is the lowest in months.

While Google’s new Nest Thermostat enters at a slightly more affordable price point, the E model delivers more intelligent features and a high-end design. Alongside a frosted glass display and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy various scheduling features that help cut down on energy usage while also keeping your home the ideal temperature. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another highlight from today’s sale is the Honeywell Lyric T5 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $74. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount and matches our previous mention. With out of the box support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, Honeywell’s thermostat is as versatile as they come. Its touchscreen display lets you adjust settings right from the thermostat without getting your phone or voice assistant involved, and there’s also 7-day scheduling features to further tailor everything to your liking. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for additional smart thermostats and other upgrades for around the house. And as always, our home goods guide is the place to be for other price cuts on kitchenware and more.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

Home Depot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Husky’s solid wood workbench/desk top upgrades yo...
HomeKit adorns meross’ Smart Garage Door Opener, ...
Makita’s 18V LXT brushless angle grinder + 5Ah ba...
Govee’s 16.4-foot RGB LED strip hits $9.50, 2-pac...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling All-new Echo Frames rece...
Ring’s Video Doorbell 3/Plus are now up to 25% of...
Nanoleaf Rhythm and Canvas HomeKit starter kits on sale...
Expand your smart home with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at un...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat $74, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Anker Rechargeable Flashlight with USB $23, more

Learn More
Reg. $499

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $549 (Save $50)

$449 Learn More

Solid State Logic’s brand-new UF8 DAW takes control of your entire audio workflow

Learn More
$100 off

Ride around town at up to 15MPH on Segway kick scooters up to $100 off

From $500 Learn More
30% off

Husky’s solid wood workbench/desk top upgrades your setup for $123.50

$123.50 Learn More
50% off

This mini arcade runs on batteries and is under 6-inches tall at a low of $9.50

$9.50 Learn More
$67 off

Amazon slashes Lenovo, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low as $12 (Up to $67 off)

From $12 Learn More