It appears as though Sony might be in the process of developing a new DualSense controller, or at least one with Wi-Fi built-in. A recently published Sony patent appears to show some sort of DualSense controller with dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth transceivers, suggesting there could very well be a new model in the works, if not some kind of upgrade. Head below the fold for even more details.

Although this could just be a way for Sony to keep this kind of technology implementation close to the chest, never intending to bring it to market, it could also hint at a new DualSense controller entirely.

As reports suggest, the patent in question was filed some two years ago but was just recently published on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

While it’s hard to say for sure what the patent is referring to exactly, it appears to work as follows. Both the DualShock 4 PlayStation 4 controller and the existing PlayStation 5 DualSense model use Bluetooth to wirelessly interact with their respective consoles. But the patent in question seems to suggest there could be a DualSense model that uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to get the job done, effectively optimizing the connection with whatever is available first and fastest on an instance-by-instance basis. In other words, the system will use whichever of the two wireless signals transmit the fastest, which could very well reduce latency even more.

While the patent is depicting an older DualShock 4 controller, its recent publication suggests we could be seeing it introduced in a new DualSense controller or some kind of gaming peripheral in the future. Considering the Wi-Fi connection would theoretically be faster (with Wi-Fi Direct), you would think this was something that was at least already on the table. While some kind of Wi-Fi DualSense could be interesting, it is arguably just as likely today’s patent is just a way for Sony to keep the technology to themselves and out of third-party hands and the like.

In other PlayStation 5 news, Sony has now reported that despite losing cash on every PS5 made, it has already sold 4.5 million units, even without a new DualSense with Wi-Fi. That number appears to be ahead of Series X at this point, but we will have to wait for a more official report from Microsoft to say for sure. Hit up our PlayStation 5 first impressions feature in the meantime.

