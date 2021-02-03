Sony has now confirmed it has tracked over 4.5 million PlayStation 5 sales. After early indications suggested Sony was already ahead in the now current-generation console war, the latest PlayStation 5 sales numbers have led Sony’s gaming business to one of its best fiscal quarters in history. While that might not make a whole lot of sense for the gamers out there still trying to get their hands on one of Sony’s latest home consoles, PS5 is clearly off to a running start here. More details below.

Despite stock of its latest flagship gaming machine being light at best during the launch window (and even now), Sony has now officially reported over 4.5 million PlayStation 5 sales in 2020 alone. That’s roughly on par with the same amount of PlayStation 4 units the company sold back in 2013 during that console’s launch window and has led the company’s gaming division to one of its best fiscal quarters ever.

More specifically speaking, Sony’s gaming division has reported $8.4 billion (883.2 billion yen) in revenue for the fiscal quarter, which puts it up over 40% compared to the same time last year. While that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering it didn’t have any real new hardware up for grabs, Sony also managed to move 1.4 million PS4 units in the last quarter of 2020 as well.

On the profit side of things, Sony is up 50% to $763 million, largely due to the $4.6 billion in gaming sales it generated – double the $2.3 billion in hardware sales during the same time period. Its already quite profitable PlayStation Plus business saw a 9% increase in subscription sales, alongside other network-related revenues.

Despite Sony losing money on all PlayStation 5 sales due to “strategic price points” that are lower than the cost of building them, things are looking good over in the gaming department.

Last we heard Microsoft’s Series X is in the 3+ million range, but it is a little bit too early to get a proper read on which company is really going to run away with the current generation of gaming at this point. Whatever happens, here’s to hoping these consoles are more readily available before the next round of PlayStation sales numbers roll in.

