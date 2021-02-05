FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spigen’s Mag Armor iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases see first price cuts from $17 (Reg. $22)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Reg. $22 From $17

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new Mag Armor iPhone 12 mini Case for $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $22, today’s offer is the very first price cut to date on Spigen’s latest case and saves you 23%. Also available for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro at $17.29, as well as 12 Pro Max at $18.99, down from $22 and marking a new low in either case. Spigen’s Mag Armor covers bring support for MagSafe charging to its popular protective case collection. With everything in the iPhone 12 lineup covered here, you’ll be able to bring the TPU case complete with Air Cushion technology to whichever version of Apple’s latest device you’re rocking. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can live without all of the MagSafe functionality found on the lead cases, going with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case at $13 is a great alternative. You’ll find styles for every device in the iPhone 12 lineup and much of the same protective features including a textured back for some extra grip. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating attached here from over 3,800 customers.

This morning’s smartphone accessories roundup saw some iPhone 12 case deals go live at even more affordable price points, on top of a variety of other essentials for your device. But that’s on top of all of the other markdowns in our deals hub right here.

Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12 Case features:

Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case. Raised lip to protects screen and camera & Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption. Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press. The case may show circular imprints from magnet charger compression over time. iPhone 12 Mini Case Compatible with iPhone 12/Pro/Ma/mini (2020)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Plow & Hearth’s 4-Ft. Roll-Out Garden Pathwa...
Declutter kitchen cabinets with four Joseph Joseph Pan ...
Load up on Gain Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent, 96-...
Definitive Technology’s 3.1-Ch. soundbar has HDMI...
Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, ...
This 196-foot laser measure has hit $18 Prime shipped (...
elago’s new multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to ...
Chamberlain’s smartphone-controlled garage door o...
Show More Comments

Related

elago leverages MagSafe on new line of affordable iPhone and Apple Watch accessories

Learn More

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup

Learn More
Reg. $25

elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand sees very first discount to $22

$22 Learn More
60% off

Caudabe now offers up to 60% off MagSafe iPhone and Galaxy cases with deals from $14

From $14 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
Save 25%

Plow & Hearth’s 4-Ft. Roll-Out Garden Pathway strikes $35 (Save 25%)

$35 Learn More
$102 off

Prep for spring: Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Bluetooth pellet grill is $102 off at Walmart

$497 Learn More