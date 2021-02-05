Spigen’s Mag Armor iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases see first price cuts from $17 (Reg. $22)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new Mag Armor iPhone 12 mini Case for $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $22, today’s offer is the very first price cut to date on Spigen’s latest case and saves you 23%. Also available for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro at $17.29, as well as 12 Pro Max at $18.99, down from $22 and marking a new low in either case. Spigen’s Mag Armor covers bring support for MagSafe charging to its popular protective case collection. With everything in the iPhone 12 lineup covered here, you’ll be able to bring the TPU case complete with Air Cushion technology to whichever version of Apple’s latest device you’re rocking. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can live without all of the MagSafe functionality found on the lead cases, going with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case at $13 is a great alternative. You’ll find styles for every device in the iPhone 12 lineup and much of the same protective features including a textured back for some extra grip. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating attached here from over 3,800 customers.

This morning’s smartphone accessories roundup saw some iPhone 12 case deals go live at even more affordable price points, on top of a variety of other essentials for your device. But that’s on top of all of the other markdowns in our deals hub right here.

Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12 Case features:

Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case. Raised lip to protects screen and camera & Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption. Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press. The case may show circular imprints from magnet charger compression over time. iPhone 12 Mini Case Compatible with iPhone 12/Pro/Ma/mini (2020)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!