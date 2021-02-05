Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 47%), more

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $7.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $15 going rate, it just recently dropped to $13 with today’s offer saving you as much as 47%, marking the lowest since August, and bringing the price to the second-best we’ve seen to date. CHOETECH’s USB-C PD wall charger delivers 20W speeds for refueling everything from the latest iPhones to accessories and more. Its compact design won’t hog too much space in your everyday carry, nor will it clutter up the nightstand or desk charging setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,200 customers.

Equipped with PD 3.0 power delivery port and max output of 20W power to fast charge your new iPhone and other USB-C powered devices. Chargered up to 50% in just 30 minutes, 3x faster than original 5W iPhone chargers, tablets. To achieve fast charging, we suggest you use an extra USB C to C cable or USB C to Lightning cable with this charger. Ultra compact and lightweight usb c charger block ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go and save space while plugged into a wall outlet. Space-Saving while with plenty of power.

