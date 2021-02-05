FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 47%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesChoetech
50% off From $7

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $7.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $15 going rate, it just recently dropped to $13 with today’s offer saving you as much as 47%, marking the lowest since August, and bringing the price to the second-best we’ve seen to date. CHOETECH’s USB-C PD wall charger delivers 20W speeds for refueling everything from the latest iPhones to accessories and more. Its compact design won’t hog too much space in your everyday carry, nor will it clutter up the nightstand or desk charging setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,200 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Equipped with PD 3.0 power delivery port and max output of 20W power to fast charge your new iPhone and other USB-C powered devices. Chargered up to 50% in just 30 minutes, 3x faster than original 5W iPhone chargers, tablets. To achieve fast charging, we suggest you use an extra USB C to C cable or USB C to Lightning cable with this charger.

Ultra compact and lightweight usb c charger block ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go and save space while plugged into a wall outlet. Space-Saving while with plenty of power.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Choetech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s best-selling string lights fall 30%, gra...
Bake your own sourdough with this highly-rated bread pr...
Under Armour Heatgear Tech Socks for $9 Prime shipped (...
Score TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches at up to $75 off st...
Zinus’ elegant Upholstered Queen Bed Frame strike...
This 10-piece food container set + lifetime warranty is...
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker sees 33% p...
Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 from $19, Mega Man 1...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Save up to 60% on Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers from just $7

From $7 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 30%), more

From $11 Learn More
58% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $35 (Save 30%), more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $14 (Save 46%), more

From $5 Learn More
Shop now

Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $11

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aluminum MagSafe Charging Stand $17, more

From $5 Learn More

Razer debuts RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, pre-order now

Learn More