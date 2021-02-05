TAG Heuer has expanded its watch lineup this week thanks to an official collaboration with Porsche. The result is TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph, a premium watch that’s made to mirror the interior of Porsche vehicles. The stitching on its “luxurious calf leather” band is one example where TAG Heuer specifically calls out a specific resemblance. This week’s release is one of several new and notable TAG Heuer offerings that have debuted over the last couple of years. It’s even begun to take smartwatches seriously with Connected, a Wear OS-based solution that’s already received several updates despite still being in its infancy. Continue reading to learn more.

TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph pairs the best of two luxury brands

Anyone familiar with TAG Heuer and Porsche probably know that Carrera is a name that both brands have used for quite some time. This was the case long before TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph debuted. That being said, both brands were in agreement that this made using the Carrera name “a natural choice.”

The new timepiece prominently displays both Porsche and TAG Heuer branding throughout. Porsche colors have also been adopted and include red, black, and gray. The case size measures 44mm, and it is comprised of stainless steel. Its dial attempts to resemble asphalt and numerals used mimic “the dashboard of fine Porsche sportscars.”

“TAG Heuer and Porsche have common history and values, of course, but more importantly, we share an attitude,” says Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer. “Like Porsche, we are disruptors at heart, always in pursuit of high performance. With this alliance, TAG Heuer and Porsche finally come together officially after decades of close encounters and will create unmatched experiences and products for customers and fans that are passionate about both our brands and what we stand for.”

Pricing and availability

When two luxury brands collaborate, no one should anticipate cost to be low. As a result, it’s no surprise that the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph is priced from $5,850. This is simply the base price and can go up depending on whatever your final configuration may be. Several color and material options are up for grabs. This timepiece is available for order now direct from TAG Heuer. Keep your eyes peeled for a potential Amazon debut.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I am far from the target audience for a TAG Heuer and Porsche collaboration, this doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate the new release. The TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph looks unquestionably high-end and would undoubtedly pair nicely with or without a Porsche automobile. If you were to be on the hunt for one of its vehicles, the electric Taycan is certainly worth a peek.

