Score TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches at up to $75 off starting from $48

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch E2 Smartwatch marked down to $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 and matching the all-time low set only a few times before on this model. TicWatch E2 delivers a full Wear OS experience which allows you to take advantage of smartphone notifications as well as the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. On top of a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, there’s also a waterproof design. If you scored a new Android handset over the holidays, this is a great way to enhance the experience. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to agree. Head below for more.  

Other TicWatch deals:

This morning saw a pair of TCL’s latest unlocked smartphones go on sale from $200, which are joined by everything else in our Android guide right now. While you’ll still find all of the best app and game deals live, these ongoing markdowns on Garmin smartwatches can be had from $170.

TicWatch E2 Smartwatch features:

Stay in the moment with smart ways to receive notifications and see who’s calling, without pulling out your phone. Google Assistant built-in. Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof. Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist.

