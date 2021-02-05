FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker sees 33% price cut to $67

-

Reg. $100 $67

Amazon is currently offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 for $66.90 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks the best we’ve seen since the holiday season. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance and a stylish fabric-wrapped design. On top of its 13-hour playback on a single charge, it can also float in the pool or tub and supports pairing two of the speakers together for stereo sound. Over 4,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can see why we deemed it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $24 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Then go check out our portable Bluetooth speaker guide for even more price cuts today. You can still lock-in one of the best prices in months on the Beats Pill+ Lightning-enabled Speaker at $126, but don’t forget to take a look at B&O’s new Beosound Level offering.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

