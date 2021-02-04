FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Beats Pill+ charges with Lightning, wields a 12-hour battery, more: $126 at Amazon (Reg. $180)

-
Reg. $180 $126

Amazon is offering the Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker for $126 shipped. That’s $54 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked since October. Beats Pill+ is an Apple product that aims to deliver “defined, pure sound quality in a portable, compact design.” It wirelessly pairs over Bluetooth and can play your favorite tunes, audiobooks, podcasts, and more for up to 12 hours. iPhone users are bound to love that it can be topped off with Lightning, limited the number of cables needed to refuel your devices. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Prefer USB-C? If so, EarFun’s UBOOM 24W Portable Wireless Speaker is available for $45 when clipping the on-page coupon. Instead of being short and wide like the lead deal, this offering offers a cylindrical design that stands upright. It boasts 360-degree sound that’s cranked out using 24-watt “high-performance drivers.”

Oh, and let’s not forget that today at Woot you can grab JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $120. Like Pill+, it too has a typical price of $180, resulting in a $60 price drop. You’ll step up to 20-hour battery life, allowing you to play audio for several days between charges.

Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker features:

  • Defined, pure sound quality Bluetooth speaker in a portable, compact design – the length of the device is 0.68 feet
  • Pair and play with Bluetooth device with a 12-hour rechargeable battery
  • Compatible with iOS and Android devices

