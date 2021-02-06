FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Citizen’s Eco-Drive Movement Watch never needs a battery at $150.50, more from $58

-
Save 32%

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Movement Watch for $150.45 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $71 off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. I don’t know about you, but I find it delightful whenever I’m able to adopt gear that doesn’t require routine charging or battery management. Citizen’s Eco-Drive watches pull this off with flying colors since they’re powered by powered by “any light” and never need a battery. Tacking on a 5-year warranty and 330-foot water resistance to this model ensures it’s a long-term investment that you can plan to wear for many years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $58.

More watch deals:

And in case you missed it, a few days back we pulled together a nice list of Citizen, Fossil, Seiko, and Timex watch deals priced from $49. A couple of other standout discounts include Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $69 off and Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch at $199.

Citizen Eco-Drive Movement Watch features:

  • Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery
  • 5 year limited manufacturer’s warranty
  • Japanese-quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 45mm
  • Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

