Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 5G smartphone sees $270 price cut down to $730

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $1,000, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $20 under the all-time low there, marks one of the best we’ve tracked to date, and saves you 27%. Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package. And with the latest S21 series not having a new note model, today’s offer is a great option for those in search of an even larger display. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Leverage some of your savings to add some extra protection into the mix on the Galaxy Note20. Samsung’s official Clear View Cover is a great option to consider at $40, delivering some scratch and drop-resistance alongside a clear cutout on the front of its folio design that lets you keep tabs on calls and other notifications. Or just call it a day and go with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case at $12.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find plenty of other hardware deals this weekend including an all-time low on Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone at $100 off. That’s alongside a pair of discounts on TCL’s latest handsets from $200, and all of the best app and game deals to load up your device right here.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

