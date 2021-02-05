FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Traffix, Railways, Package Inc, This War of Mine, more

It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Today we have some stellar puzzlers gone free, virtual board games, unique survival experiences, and much more. Highlights include Traffix, Railways, Package Inc., This War of Mine, Potion Explosion, and much more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by TCL’s unlocked 10 Pro Android Smartphone at $360 alongside other models from $200 and with up to $80 in savings. Just remember to check out the Motorola Valentine’s Day sale and this deal on Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone as well. On the wearable side of things, TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches are up to $75 off along with these Garmin smartwatches from $170. Android TV deals continue today with up to $370 in savings and here are all of today’s best smartphone accessory deals

Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 from $19, Mega Man 11 $15, Sekiro GOTY $39, more

More on Traffix:

Based on simple rules and minimalist features, Traffix will amaze you in no time! A highway is a place where chaos, stress, and rage are always present, mainly in big cities like Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul or Las Vegas. Aware of this, you must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world!

