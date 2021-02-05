It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Today we have some stellar puzzlers gone free, virtual board games, unique survival experiences, and much more. Highlights include Traffix, Railways, Package Inc., This War of Mine, Potion Explosion, and much more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Traffix:

Based on simple rules and minimalist features, Traffix will amaze you in no time! A highway is a place where chaos, stress, and rage are always present, mainly in big cities like Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul or Las Vegas. Aware of this, you must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world!

