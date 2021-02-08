Amazon 1-day Yankee Candle sale up to 50% off with various scents from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off select Yankee candles. There are plenty of notable deals to browse through here but one standout is the large Yankee Candle Flowers in The Sun Scented Candle for $17.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $28, it has sold for closer to $24 or so lately and is at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. This scent is described as a “walk in the garden with sunlight spilling over all the golden colors.” It comes in a 6.6-inch tall glass jar that is rated for up to 150 hours of burn time with a removable label “for a custom look.” Rated 4+ stars from over 24,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something even more affordable, the large-sized Yankee Candle Mango Peach Salsa scent is down at $14 Prime shipped today. Regularly between $22 and as much as $29 over the last few months, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. This one is much of the same as today’s lead offer but with a “sweet and zesty fragrance [that] conjures juicy mangoes and peaches livened with citrus, ginger flowers, and pink pepper.” Also rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to browse through the entire Yankee Candle Gold Box sale right here for notable offers starting from $14 and with a number of different scent choices. This is a perfect chance to score some Valentine’s Day gifts or just to refresh your stock.

Speaking of which, be sure to check out Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection and the Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Shop, not to mention our hands-on review of this sweet LEGO Flower Bouquet.

More on the Yankee Candle Jars:

Like a walk in the garden with sunlight spilling over all the golden colors – a remarkably bright scent of sweet blossoms

Housed in an ideal glass jar with lid to preserve the fragrance; removable label for a custom look

Curated ingredients and premium wax deliver clean, consistent room-filling aroma

Extra long burn life of up to 150 hours; 6.6″ tall x 4″ diameter (22 oz.)

100% natural fiber cotton wick straightened and centered for a clean, even burn

