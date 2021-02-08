Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger see first price cuts from $119.50

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Sleeve in Baltic Blue for $119.54 shipped. Down from its $129 going rate, today’s offer is good for the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recently-released accessory. Designed to protect your entire iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, this sleeve is comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather which comes in a stock blue colorway. It has a cutout on the front for keeping tabs on the time while your handset is inside, and pairs with a lanyard-like attachment for some added security. MagSafe charging support rounds out the package. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the very first price cut on another one of Apple’s latest MagSafe accessories. The new Duo Charger will drop in price to $126.34 once added to your cart and delivers a new all-time low on the usually $129 price tag. While not the deepest discount, this is the first chance to score Apple’s 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch charger without having to pay full price.

Apple Leather MagSafe Sleeve features:

Enjoy the look and feel of your iPhone while still getting the protection you want with the iPhone Leather Sleeve with MagSafe. Made from specially tanned and finished European leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The sleeve fits snugly around the curves of your iPhone and protects it from scratches and drops, without adding bulk. Inside, there’s a pocket for your credit card or ID, and it comes with a matching strap so that you can keep it close at hand, wherever you go.

