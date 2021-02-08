FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 5 models now up to $320 off at some of the best prices yet

Best Buy is currently clearing out Apple Watch Series 5 with up to $320 in savings to be had on cellular models, Nike+ editions, and more. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is on the 40mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel style for $379. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, locking in the full $320 in savings, and the best we’ve seen to date. Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Don’t forget that you can accessorize whichever of the discounted Apple Watch Series 5 models with this ongoing braided Solo Loop band discount at $17. But then be sure to check out our Apple guide for even more deals today, including Apple’s M1 Mac mini at $70 off, as well as the AirPods price cuts we spotted over the weekend.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

