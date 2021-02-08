Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System returns to all-time low at $300, more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $299.99 shipped. Originally fetching $500, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer saving you 25% and matching our previous mention from back in November for the Amazon all-time low. Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view as well as HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,800 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $100.

Other Arlo deals include:

This morning saw the popular eufy Pan and Tilt Camera with HomeKit Secure Video go on sale at $40, alongside a collection of other Anker gear right here. But that’s alongside everything else in our smart home guide, including this price cut we just spotted on Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential at $20.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

