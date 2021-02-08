FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale discounts HomeKit cameras, 3-in-1 Qi chargers, more from $16

-
Anker is kicking off the week with a fresh selection of deals at Amazon on a collection of smartphone accessories and more. You’ll enjoy free shipping across the board with a Prime membership, as well as in orders over $25. Our top pick today is the eufy Security 2K Indoor Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera for $39.99. Down from $52, you’re saving 23% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date.

eufy’s smart camera delivers 2K recording alongside integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Its HomeKit Secure Video compatibility pairs with added motion tracking as well as pan and tilt features to round out the package. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Anker deals this week:

This morning also saw a collection of iOttie iPhone and Android Qi car mounts go on sale from $18 to complement all of the Anker deals. But then be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide for other price cuts on essentials for everything from your backpack to the nightstand charging setup.

eufy HomeKit Pan & Tilt Camera features:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.  View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

