Google Pixel smartphones start at $90, today only: Pixel 3 XL $230 (Reg. $479), more

-
AndroidwootGoogle
Shop now From $90

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Google Pixel Android smartphone starting at $89.99. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is on the Google Pixel 3a XL at $229.99. Down from the $479 price you’d pay at B&H right now, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, beats our previous mention from the holidays by $69, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. Plus, there’s a 12.2MP camera on the back as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. This model is locked to T-Mobile and Sprint plans. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. You’ll find a variety of other models on sale, with prices starting at just $89.99 on previous-generation Google handsets. There are quite a few certified refurbished models included here, which come backed by 90-day warrantees and deliver even more savings than the featured price cut.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find plenty of other hardware deals this weekend including an all-time low on Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone at $100 off. That’s alongside a pair of discounts on TCL’s latest handsets from $200, and all of the best app and game deals to load up your device right here.

Google Pixel 3a XL features:

Capture and store a multitude of high-quality photos and videos with this Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone. The Titan M security chip provides protection against viruses and other threats, while the Quick Switch Adapter makes transferring contacts, texts and other media simple. This Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone features a long-lasting battery for extra convenience.

