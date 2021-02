Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad returns to some of the best prices yet from $299

Best Buy offers the latest Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $379.99 shipped. Down from its $429 going rate, you’re saving $49 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low and marking one of the best to date overall. You can also score the 32GB model at $299, down from $329 at Amazon.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. The newest iPadOS pairs with added functionality like support for Apple Pencil and other accessories. You’ll also find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside. Head below for more.

Leverage a portion of your savings to bring some added protection into the mix with this highly-rated case from JETech at $11. This cover will note only keep your iPad safe from scratches and the like with a wrap-around design, but its folio form-factor also provides sleep and wake functionality as well as the ability to double as a stand while watching videos in bed. Over 46,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then be sure to stop by our Apple guide this morning for even more price cuts. We saw a rare refurbished offer go live on AirPods Pro at $150, but that’s alongside ongoing Apple Watch Series 5 deals at upwards of $320 off. Not to mention, the first price cuts on Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad. It’s your digital notebook, mobile office, photo studio, game console, and personal cinema. With the A12 Bionic chip that can easily power essential apps and immersive games. So you can edit a document while researching on the web and making a FaceTime call to a colleague at the same time. Apple Pencil makes note-taking with iPad a breeze. Attach a full-size Smart Keyboard for comfortable typing.

