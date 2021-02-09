FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gets PS5 + Xbox Series X|S 4K 60 update on March 12

After launching last year on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Nintendo Switch on March 12. That’s right, the latest Crash Bandicoot 4 is going to be optimized for next-generation consoles, as well as your favorite handheld gaming system in a month. What all does this mean, and what will it cost? Well, keep reading to find out.

Xbox gamers can leverage Smart Delivery and play Crash Bandicoot 4’s optimized game for FREE

If you already own Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on Xbox, regardless of whether you own a One, Series S, or Series X, the upgrade to the optimized version will be absolutely free for you.

This comes thanks to Microsoft’s Smart Delivery platform, which allows developers to release both versions of their game under a single purchase, ensuring players don’t have to pay twice. You’ll be able to jump, spin, and smash through this unique single-player adventure as either Crash or Coco with brand-new gameplay mechanics like wall running, rail grinding, and rope swinging at glorious 4K, something that we’ve never seen before on a Crash bandicoot game.

PlayStation 5 gamers will also be able to upgrade for free

While not applicable to every game, Crash Bandicoot will be available for playStation 5 gamers to upgrade for free on March 12. This means that if you already own the game, no additional charges are required to upgrade and enjoy 4K native resolution at 60FPS, which is what Sony rates this game at.

PlayStation gamers will also be able to leverage dynamic enhanced 3D Audio, plus the new DualSense controller. You’ll be able to “feel the DNA change in objects hit by Neo Cortex’s blaster and feel the grip of Tawna’s Hookshot.” This will introduce a new level of realism with Crash Bandicoot that we’ve never seen on any platform before, including Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Take Crash Bandicoot 4 anywhere you go on Nintendo Switch starting March 12

While Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been available on both PlayStation and Xbox for a few months, the game is finally getting a Switch debut on March 12. This coincides with the Series X|S and PlayStation 5 release, though you’ll be charged a lower price here. Nintendo gamers won’t be able to enjoy 4K 60FPS gameplay, and there’s no DualSense or 3D Audio here to listen to. However, the game will cost just $39.99 instead of the $59.99 that Sony and Microsoft players will have to pay.

How to upgrade Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5

If you can’t wait until March 12, then you absolutely can buy Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on your existing system. The only thing to keep in mind is that the easiest way to ensure you get the upgraded version of the game in March is to purchase the digital version. Sure, if you have a PlayStation 5 Disk Edition or Xbox Series X you can insert the disk and still enjoy updated graphics, but purchasing it digitally just makes it so much easier and is the method that we personally recommend.

You can purchase Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time digitally through your console’s store or on Amazon.

