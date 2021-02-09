Rubber Franklin football to throw around the yard for under $5 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 100 Rubber Junior Football for $4.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $10, this is 51% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a great way to get outdoors with the kids or some friends to throw the ball around a little bit. Although there’s no telling what will happen to it if you let the dog gets its paws all over it, this model features a “super tacky rubber molded construction” along with pro-style raised rubber laces and a waterproof cover for durability. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

As far as we can find right now, this is the most affordable rubber football of its kind. If you think having one of these around might be enjoyable, you might as well jump on it while the price is set at under $5. It might even be worth grabbing two in case your furry friend decides he’s going to keep a close eye on one of them.

Before you dive into the rest of our sports and fitness deals right here, there are some particularly notable apparel offers live right now you won’t want to miss out on. First of all, Nike has just launched a new series of markdowns starting from just $12 on everything from footwear to workout clothing. Secondly, the adidas Valentine’s Day sale is now live with offers starting from just $10 alongside everything else in our fashion deal hub.

The Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 100 Junior Rubber Junior Football, features Grip-Rite high tack rubber cover construction for superior grip well that is suited for holding the ball correcly and throwing the ball with confidence and accurately down field.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!