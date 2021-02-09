FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TiVo Stream 4K media player delivers Android TV at a new low of $38 (Save 22%)

Reg. $49 $38

Amazon currently offers the TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player for $37.99 shipped. Down from $49, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low. Bringing Dolby Vision and 4K HDR playback to your TV, TiVo’s Stream 4K is centered around Android TV and packs Google Assistant features. There’s also added TiVo functionality here to stand out from other streaming players which brings shows from HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and other services into a centralized place. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the TiVo-specific features, upgrading your TV with the Roku Express HD is a great way to save even further. This streaming media player sells for $25 at Amazon right now and delivers a more affordable package that’s backed by 1080p steaming, HomeKit and Apple TV support, and more. Over 73,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

On top of this ongoing TCL 75-inch 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV discount at a new all-time low of $200 off, you’ll find even more price cuts for refreshing movie night in our home theater guide. But then be sure to check out the eye-catching new 8K Neo QLED TV lineup from Samsung that arrives with Mini-LED tech and more.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps. All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

