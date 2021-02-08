Today, Samsung is announcing all of the details on its 4K and 8K Neo QLED TV lineup that was originally teased at CES. The two upcoming series of home theater displays arrive with flagship specs to match their high-end price tags, including Mini-LED backlighting, up to 8K image quality, and personalized 3D audio support. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming TVs due out next month.

Samsung details 8K Neo QLED TV lineup

Samsung originally took to CES back in January to announce a collection of upcoming home theater displays and accessories, headlined by a pretty eye-catching selection of 8K and 4K Neo QLED models that were first unveiled at the convention. While little was actually known about when we’d see the TVs hit the brand’s online storefront, or other information surrounding the upcoming realizes, Samsung is back today with all of the details.

Headlining the collection of new displays is the QN900A series, which debuts at the higher-end of the Neo QLED lineup. Amongst all of the notable features here, Samsung has Mini-LED backlighting front and center for these models, which makes up its Quantum Matrix Technology Pro technology. That’s alongside the fittingly-named Neo Quantum Processor 8K, which ensures it can deliver the promised 8K resolution.

Other highlights enter in the form of a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 8K AI upscaling. Samsung also touts that its 8K Neo QLED TV lineup will be able to automatically configure 3D audio based on the acoustics of your room.

Pricing here starts at $4,999.99 for the entry-level 65-inch model, but it’s hard to say there’s anything introductory about this offering. Then from there, you’ll pay $6,999.99 for the 75-inch version, with the 85-inch variant capping out at $8,999.99.

Then alongside 8K displays, Samsung also has a lineup of 4K Neo QLED TVs on the way as part of its QN800A series. Just like the more flagship-caliber models noted above, you’re still looking at Mini-LED backlighting as well as the same Object Tracking Sound+ and 120Hz refresh rate.

Prices are more affordable here by comparison to the QN900A series, which certainly pricy otherwise with the 65-inch model entering at $3,499.99. Stepping up to the next tier at 75 inches will run you $4,799.99, with the largest 85-inch version wrapping things up at $6,499.99.

With both of the Samsung Neo QLED TV series, you’ll get a new solar-powered remote bundled in, as well. All of the new releases in the Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV lineup will begin shipping next month. You can currently lock-in your pre-orders on the entire Mini-LED collection, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s no getting around that Samsung’s latest are certainly some of the pricer TVs on the market, but they are sure to deliver for those after a true home theater experience. Even if you won’t even be considering the 8K Neo QLED TV lineup, these models are sure to give a look at what to expect from future releases where Mini-LED technology trickles down to even more affordable offerings.

