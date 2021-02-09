Today, Twelve South is debuting a new way to keep cords in place at the desk and fight cable clutter with its new SurfaceSnap accessories. The leather accessories bring the usual premium build quality and design that we’ve come to expect from Twelve South to your desk or nightstand in order to assist with cable management woes. Head below for a closer look.

Twelve South debuts new SurfaceSnap accessory

The folks at Twelve South have long been in the game of bringing leather accenting to your Apple workstation or everyday carry, and are now back today with a new addition to its stable. Deemed SurfaceSnap, these accessories help tackle cable management at the desk, nightstand charging setup, or just right beside an outlet.

Twelve South SurfaceSnap arrives with a leather design that’s more or less to be expected from the brand at this point. Similarly to the more everyday carry-oriented CableSnap that we’ve seen in the past, the latest additions to the Twelve South arsenal mount onto various surfaces to secure cords and other gear in place.

Living up to their name, SurfaceSnaps features a button design that allows them to quickly secure a charging cable and the like without having to rely on magnets or anything of the sort like we’ve seen in the past. There’s also a special adhesive applied to the back of the leather that allows them to stick to pretty much anything, be it the back of your desk, the wall, or somewhere else.

The new Twelve South SurfaceSnap is now available for purchase direct from the brand’s own online storefront as well as at Amazon. They come in packs of three and enter at $29.99. Right now, there are two different styles to choose from, with both black and white leather available to match with your setup. Each pack also includes two of the single button SurfaceSnaps, as well as a larger style with two buttons.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the usual polish and premium design that you’d expect from Twelve South, its new SurfaceSnap looks like a pretty neat solution to cable management woes. Pricing is about what you’d expect given the brand’s other products, which is to say pretty solid, all things considered.

And sure there are more affordable options on the market, but none look quite as good as the Twelve South SurfaceSnap. And not to mention, don’t have as useful of a design as the button utilized here.

