Twelve South kicks off Valentine’s Day: PowerPic BOGO FREE, much more from $25

Twelve South is kicking off its annual Valentine’s Day sale today with a selection of discounted accessories for your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more starting at $25. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is a buy one get one free offer on the Twelve South PowerPic at $59.99. Adding two of the accessories to your cart will slash $60 off the overall price tag, saving you 50% and marking the best value we’ve seen in over six months.

Twelve South PowerPic aims to replace the average Qi charging pad with a stylish design that blends into your office or bedroom. It packs 10W charging speeds, props up your device for easily monitoring notifications, and lives up to its name by doubling as a photo frame. This is a great way to score yourself and a significant other new chargers, which you can personalize with photos for a unique Valentine’s Day gift. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 155 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Other Twelve South Valentine’s Day deals:

Make sure to shop the entire sale right here for even more markdowns on Twelve South’s popular gear. But then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to save. That includes all of the price cuts in Anker’s latest sale this week that starts from $16, as well as everything else right here.

Twelve South PowerPic features:

Looking for a wireless phone charger that doesn’t look like another dock or charger? Meet PowerPic, the picture frame that wirelessly charges your phone. Just set any Qi-compatible phone inside the frame to begin charging. The contemporary frame is made of New Zealand Pine and holds any 5″ x 7″ photo. PowerPic is, hands down, the best looking wireless phone charger – that you’ll never see.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!