Score rare Ubiquiti deals: UniFi Cloud Key Gen2 $151, EdgeRouter 4 $155, more from $129

Staples is currently offering the Ubiquiti UniFi Cloud Key Gen2 for $150.99 shipped when code 32269 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $179 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen in the past year and brings the price down to one of its lowest to date. For those who are just building out their Ubiquiti network, the UniFi Cloud Key Gen2 is a must-have add-on. It’ll give you access to your setup from anywhere, allowing you to remotely monitor or control your network while away from home. The device sports a metal enclosure that is complete with a display for showcasing network stats and can be powered over USB-C, or with POE connectivity. Over 680 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our UniFi Diary series.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to apply the aforementioned code at checkout to lock-in the additional savings on all of the following listings.

Other Ubiquiti deals:

Over in our networking guide, you’ll find a series of TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers, mesh systems, and more from $16 alongside this 1000VA UPS for keeping everything online through power outages at $100. But if the Ubiquiti discounts do catch your eye, don’t forget to swing by our recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup. I rely on several of the switches and access points that are on sale today, and you can get a closer look at their performance right here.

UniFi Cloud Key Gen2 features:

Manage your UniFi network with the new, more powerful UniFi Cloud Key G2. Configure your network in minutes with Bluetooth setup from the UniFi mobile applications. The new front panel display shows important network status information at a glance. A built-in battery provides protection against power loss.

