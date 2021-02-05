FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers, mesh systems, more from $16

-
30% off From $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of TP-Link networking gear headlined by its Deco P9 Powerline Hybrid Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $199.99 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts to date, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since May. Delivering 802.11ac coverage across a 6,000-square foot range, this mesh Wi-Fi system from TP-Link stands out from other models on the market with built-in Powerline features. This allows for a dedicated backhaul connection that expands the hardwired side of your network without any of the performance hits that wireless systems usually have. That’s alongside six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $16.

Then be sure to swing by our networking guide for even more ways to overhaul your setup. Notably, yesterday’s pair of price cuts on these NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems are still live from $337. But then you’ll want to check out all of my future Ubiquiti upgrade plans in our recent UniFi Diary feature.

The Powerline Deco P9 adds a third lane for data to travel through, similar to a Tri-band mesh router, to create stronger connections between Deco units and increase the home network’s overall performance, eliminating signal interference from thick walls and other objects. Cover up to 6, 000 square feet with seamless, high speed WiFi that eliminates dead zones and buffering. Better than traditional wifi booster.

