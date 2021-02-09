FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama discounts M1 MacBook Air 512GB to $1,190 + Pro Display XDR at $150 off, more

Adorama has kicked off an Apple sale that’s discounting the latest M1 MacBooks, Intel machines, and accessories. Headlining is the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,189.99 shipped. Down from its $1,249 going rate, today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low and matches the second-best price to date.

Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this model steps up from the base model to an 8-core CPU. There’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Another highlight from today’s sale is the Apple 32-inch Pro Display 6K XDR for $4,849. Down from its $4,999 going rate, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts on the monitor and marks the best we’ve seen in over five months. Apple’s high-end display delivers a 32-inch 6K panel complemented by Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and 96W power passthrough. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Be sure to check out all of the other offers in today’s sale right here for even more ways to save. You’ll find deep price cuts on Intel Macs, as well as accessories for previous-generation iPhones and much more. Then head over to our Apple guide for all of the other best deals today, including a new all-time low on the iPhone 12-ready MagSafe Charger at $34.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

