Apple’s prev-gen. 10.2-inch iPad Cellular falls to $330 (Refurb, Orig. $459)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB for $329.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from its original $459 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the best we’ve seen to date and is $129 under what you’d pay on the current-generation cellular model.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad arrives with a 10.2-inch Retina display and is powered by its A10 Fusion processor. Alongside Apple Pencil support, there also a built-in Smart Connector which allows you to bring in keyboard cases. And speaking of productivity, the built-in cellular connectivity will let you surf the web or get some work done from anywhere. A 90-day warranty is also included.

Leverage a portion of your savings to bring some added protection into the mix with this highly-rated case from JETech at $11. This cover will note only keep your iPad safe from scratches and the like with a wrap-around design, but its folio form-factor also provides sleep and wake functionality as well as the ability to double as a stand while watching videos in bed. Over 46,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if going with Apple’s latest model is a must, don’t forget that you can still lock-in some of the best prices yet on the new 10.2-inch iPad from $299. And then head over to our Apple guide for all of the other best price cuts this week, including all of the markdowns in this sale at Adorama on the latest MacBooks, Pro Display XDR, and more.

Apple prev-gen. 10.2-inch iPad Cellular features:

The iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

